Ruby Bramel passed away peacefully at the Life Care Center of Copper Basin Saturday, January 6, 2018. She lived over 103 years.

Mrs. Bramel was born on February 4, 1914, in Etowah, Tennessee. Her parents were Mattie and John Robinson of Dial and Blue Ridge, Georgia. Mrs. Bramel spent much of her life in Covington, Kentucky, where her father worked for the railroad. She later married Robert Bramel and they resided in Covington. Mrs. Bramel spent the majority of her life in Covington, Kentucky, where she worked as a nurse.

Mrs. Bramel is survived in her immediate family by her daughter, Mary Bramel, and son-in-law, Connie Abbott. Mrs. Bramel is survived by two grandsons and a great grand-daughter: Dr. Kevin Abbott; his wife Mary Abbott and great grand-daughter, Ashley Abbott. Her other surviving grandson is Dr. Barry Abbot and wife Freda Abbott.

As a child, Mrs. Bramel loved to visit her grandparents in Dial, Georgia. She spent every vacation possible with her grandparents and was very close to her grandmother. Mrs. Bramel loved photography from a young age. Mrs. Bramel felt very fortunate to have a camera in an era when they were scarce and expensive. She loved taking pictures of her family, friends and her world travels. Mrs. Bramel was very close to her two grandsons and loved trying to photograph them (often, when involved with mischief). She kept pictures, letters, and documents of her family, and considered herself somewhat of a matriarch of her family’s history.

Mrs. Bramel loved to travel. She spent time visiting her daughter’s family in Japan and accompanied them on further trips to Hawaii, Hong Kong and Mainland China. She also spent time traveling to Great Britain, France, Spain and Morocco. As a teenager, she spent time traveling with her family in the Florida Keys and through the Southwest. Mrs. Bramel moved back to Blue Ridge, Georgia, in the late 1990s. A private and very independent person, Mrs. Bramel lived self-sufficiently in her own apartment until she was 102 years old.

Mrs. Bramel was a highly committed Christian, and was quite knowledgeable of scripture. When her eyesight declined with age, she gave up reading and increasingly listened to religious and other material on cassette and compact disk. When Mrs. Bramel moved to the nursing home, she began to anticipate going to Heaven with great joy. Mrs. Bramel often spoke about looking forward to greeting family again. Mrs. Bramel had very severe arthritis in her hands and was unable to open her hands later in life. Mrs. Bramel would state that the first thing she wanted to do in heaven was to open her hands.

