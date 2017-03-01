Morgan Dyer

Morgan Ray Dyer, age 52, of Blue Ridge, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.

He is survived by his wife, Robin Newberry Dyer; a son, Isaac Dyer; his parents, Betty Galloway Dyer and Wilburn Dyer; brother Phillip Dyer; sisters and brothers-in-law, Tammy and James Waters and Shannon and Gary Buchanan; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Feb. 18, from Colwell Baptist Church.

Interment followed in Colwell Church Cemetery. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of arrangements.