Michael Johnson

Michael Lynn Johnson, loving husband, father, and grandfather age 59, of Copperhill, Tennessee, passed away March 6, 2018, at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.

Mr. Johnson was born September 5, 1958, in Copperhill, Tennessee, to the late Mack Johnson and late Carolyn Stuart Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include wife, Angela Johnson; daughter, Cindy (Jacob) Pless; grandson, Owen Pless; brother, Mark (Gail) Johnson; brother-in-law, Buddy (Lois) Beavers; sister-in-law, Audrey Head. Also nephew,great nephews, great nieces, aunts, uncles and lots of friends.

The family received friends at the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home of McCaysville, Georgia, Friday, March 9, 2018, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home of McCaysville, Georgia.