George Marvin Hyde, age 84, of McCaysville, passed away Friday, February 9, 2018, at Blue Ridge Assisted Living.

Marvin was born September 1, 1933, in Mineral Bluff, Georgia, to the late Fred R. Hyde and the late Mildred Anderson Hyde. Marvin was the owner and operator of Hyde Motor Company for many years, which became the second oldest Dodge dealership in the country. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching Nascar races and loved cars in general. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Bill Hyde and son-in-law, John Bryson Callihan. Survivors include his loving wife June Dalton Hyde; two daughters, Robbi Callihan and Mandi (Scott) Papich; one sister, Louise (Arnie) Rhodes; grandchildren, Katie Erin Callihan White and Sean Bryson Callihan; step-granddaughter, Beth (Brent) Ware and one step-great-grandson, Bryce Ware.

Funeral services were held Sunday, February 11, 2018, at 2 p.m., at the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home with the Rev. Matthew McDaniel and Minister Butch Jones officiating. Interment followed in Crestlawn Cemetery. Pallbearers were: Lance Rhodes, David Villager, Brent Ware, Luke Dryscoll, Arnie Rhodes, Bryce Ware, John Dryscoll, Sean Callihan, Mandi Papich and Brandon White. Honorary pallbearers were: The Arbor of Blue Ridge Assisted Living & Memory Care. The family received friends at the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home Sunday, February 11, 2018, from 12 until 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Homestead Hospice, 97 Deep South Farm Rd., Unit 2, Blairsville, Georgia, 30512.

Arrangements entrusted to the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home of McCaysville, Georgia. You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.