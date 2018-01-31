Marshall Lenear Smith, 84, of McCaysville, Georgia, died January 20, 2018, at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Marshall’s body was buried in a private ceremony at the Church of Wisdom in McCaysville, Georgia. Born in Goldville, South Carolina, Marshall was the son of the late Marshall Lester Smith and Alma Spires Smith.

Marshall graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1957 with a degree in electrical engineering. Marshall was an Army veteran, an electrical engineer, and a vice president of Operations at Kimberly Clark Corporation for 28 years. Towards the end of his business career, he met the love of his life Patricia Hayes, who he soon married. Marshall was a teacher and co-founder and director of Delphi University of Spiritual Studies. He is the author of Spiritual Anatomy I and Spiritual Anatomy II, and with his wife Patricia, co-authored Extension of Life and Light from the Heavens books. Marshall was also a modern-day spiritual pioneer.

Marshall is survived by his loving wife Patricia Hayes; by his five sons, Steve Smith, Phillip Smith, Christopher Hayes, Sterling Hayes and Mitchell Hayes; by his three daughters, Mandy Allen (Smith), Kimberly Curcio (Hayes) and Kelly Hayes; by his 19 grandchildren, Ava Hayes, Ethen Hayes, Elliot Hayes, Graham Hayes, Haleigh Hayes, Isaiah Hayes, Jason Hayes, John Hayes, Joshua Hayes, Michael Hayes, Tye Hayes, Charee Shubert, Heather Smith, Marshall Smith, Michael Smith, Patrick Smith, Dustin Stelzer, Samantha Stelzer, Danielle Tipton, and by his great grandchildren.

Marshall’s light, love, and devotion to God and service touched many people’s lives.

He will be greatly missed by all. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on behalf of Marshall L Smith to The Church of Wisdom 940 Old Silver Mine Road McCaysville, Georgia 30555.

Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of arrangements. You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.