Mark Tuttle

Mark Edward Tuttle, age 79, of Mineral Bluff, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at the home of his son, Mark. Mr. Tuttle was born October 19, 1939, in Morgantown, West Virginia, to the late Mark Hayden and Margurite Lemley Tuttle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marsha; two spouses, Loni Tuttle and Marsha Waters Tuttle and son-in-law, Rick Addison.

Mark had a successful career as a home builder and served his country enlisting in the U.S. Army. In his spare time, he enjoyed working in his yard and fixing old cars and trucks.

Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Mark Jeffrey and Roseann Tuttle; daughter, Marni Addison (with the late Rick Addison); five grandchildren, Jill Karlsen, Mark Benjamin Tuttle, Charitty Tuttle, Joshua Addison and Sydni Addison and one great-grandchild, Amalie Karlsen.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 2 p.m., at the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home in McCaysville. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. before the service.

Arrangements entrusted to the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home of McCaysville. You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.