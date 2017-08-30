Margaret Brabham

Margaret Helen Cheatham Brabham, and 88, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2017, at Nash General Hospital in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

She was born August 6, 1929, in Ducktown (Polk County), Tennessee, to the late Rev. Nathan Floyd Cheatham and Frances Lucille Amburn Cheatham.

She was preceded in death by her parents, by her husband, Gerald Waldo Brabham. of Rocky Mount. and by her infant daughter, Maggie Amburn Brabham.

She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, the Rev. James Amburn Cheatham and Ann Huffman Cheatham of Mineral Bluff, Georgia; and her sister and brother-in-law Dorothy Frances Cheatham Cornell and the Reverend Charles George Cornell of Clermont, Florida.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter and son-in-law Sherry Frances Brabham and James Anthony O’Brien of Glen Ridge, New Jersey and their children Rory James McIntyre O’Brien and his wife Ann Marie Kelly O’Brien of Letterkenny, Ireland, John Louis Brabham O’Brien and Elizabeth Gerald Brabham O’Brien of Glen Ridge, New Jersey; her son, Gerald Martin (Gerry) Brabham of Rocky Mount, North Carolina; and her son, Anthony Floyd (Tony) Brabham of Charlotte, North Carolina and his children, Nathan Anthony Brabham and his wife Mindy Aften Brabham of Castalia, North Carolina and Krista Micheal Brabham of Rocky Mount, North Carolina. She also leaves her beloved great-grandchildren Kristian Amari Moore, Keidrin Jamal (KJ) Moore, Jr., Charlie James O’Brien and Eve May O’Brien.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Polk County Historical and Genealogical Society (P.O. Box 636, Benton, Tennessee, 37307) or the Friends of the Braswell Memorial Library (P.O. Box 244, Rocky Mount, North Carolina, 27802).

Visitation was held Tuesday, August 22, 2017, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with a memorial service following at 7:30 p.m., at Johnson Funeral Home, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, North Carolina (www.johnsonfuneralsandcremations.com), The burial will be private.