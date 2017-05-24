Malinda Cornwell

Malinda Faith Cornwell, age 49, of Mineral Bluff, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at her residence.

She was born in Clay County, North Carolina, to the late Lawrence and Maxine Garrett Henson. Malinda was a manager for a convenience store. She was a member of the Salem Baptist Church #2.

She is survived by her husband, James Cornwell; two sons, Dalton Davis and David Henson; one daughter, Haley Garcia; one brother, Randy McClure; three sisters, Nancy Kimsey, Janet Nemkivoch and Nikki Bailey and two grandchildren.

No services are planned.

You may send tributes to the Cornwell family at www.townson-rose.com. Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.