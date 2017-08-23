LeAnn Thomas

LeAnn Renee Thomas, infant daughter of Jeremiah and Jamie Thomas, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2017, at Union General Hospital in Blairsville, Georgia.

Along with her parents, she is survived by her brothers, Jayce Gillis and Josey Thomas; a sister, Lana Thomas and grandparents, James and Odessa Postelle and James and Susan Thomas.

A memorial service to remember Baby LeAnne was held Sunday, August 20, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., in the Chapel of Akins Funeral Home. The Rev. Mike Driggers officiated.

