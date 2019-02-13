Johnny Moore

Johnny Lee Moore, age 58, of Murphy, passed away February 4, 2019, in the North East Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, Georgia. Born in Cherokee County, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Raleigh Lloyd and Elsie Hazel Rich Moore. He worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for Shepherd Construction for a number of years.

Survivors include his brothers, James Dale (Robin) Moore of Atlanta, Georgia, Lonnie Howard Moore of Blue Ridge, Fred William (Vanda) of Marble, North Carolina, Frank Ford Moore and Robert Max (Joann) Moore all of Murphy; sister, Mary Payne of Mineral Bluff; nieces and nephews, Timmy Cordell, Lonnie William Moore, Tyler Issac Moore, Leslie and Alyssa Payne, Amanda Holloway and Michael Ellis; great nieces and nephews, Landon and Scarlet Holloway and Jacob and Jordan Moore.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, February 7, 2019, from the Akins Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Charles Ike Raper and the Rev. Roger Stiles officiating.

Interment followed in the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Murphy. Memorial Contributions may be made to help defray final expenses. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, GA was in charge of the arrangements.