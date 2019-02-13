Johnny Moore

Wed, 02/13/2019 - 7:00am

Johnny Lee Moore, age 58, of Murphy, passed away February 4, 2019, in the North East Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, Georgia. Born in Cherokee County, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Raleigh Lloyd and Elsie Hazel Rich Moore.  He worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for Shepherd Construction  for a number of years.

Survivors include his brothers, James Dale (Robin) Moore of Atlanta, Georgia, Lonnie Howard Moore of Blue Ridge, Fred William (Vanda) of Marble, North Carolina, Frank Ford Moore and Robert Max (Joann) Moore all of Murphy; sister, Mary Payne of Mineral  Bluff; nieces and nephews, Timmy Cordell, Lonnie William  Moore,  Tyler Issac  Moore, Leslie and  Alyssa Payne, Amanda Holloway and Michael Ellis; great nieces and nephews, Landon and Scarlet Holloway and  Jacob and Jordan Moore.

Funeral  services were conducted Thursday,  February 7, 2019, from the  Akins Funeral Home Chapel with  the Rev. Charles Ike Raper and the Rev. Roger Stiles officiating. 

Interment followed in the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Murphy. Memorial  Contributions may be made  to  help  defray final expenses.  Condolences  may be sent to the  family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.  Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, GA was  in charge of the arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the The News Observer, Blue Ridge, Georgia for the complete story.

The News Observer

Phone: 706.632.2019
Fax: 706.632.2577
Email: news@thenewsobserver.com

Address: P.O.Box 989,
5748 Appalachian Hwy
Blue Ridge, GA, 30513