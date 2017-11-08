Jimmie Atkins

Jimmie David Atkins, age 85, of Blue Ridge, passed away Thursday, October 26, 2017.

He was born October 16, 1932, in Bonifay, Florida, to the late Curtis and Nellie Sapp Atkins. He graduated from Florida State University and worked as an IT Manager for International Paper.

He attended the First Baptist Church of Blairsville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Pam Carroll and sister, Louise Zalk.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carolyn Williams Atkins of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Ronda and Mike Hoover of Mineral Bluff; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and a brother and sister-in-law, Dwayne and Mildred Atkins of Sanford, North Carolina.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, October 30, 2017, at 11 a.m., from the Chapel of Akins Funeral Home, with Dr. Fred Lodge officiating.

Interment followed in the Crestlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.