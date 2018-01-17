Jesse Dills

Jesse Delane Dills, age 82, of Mineral Bluff, passed away Saturday, January 13, 2018, at his home.

He was born March 1, 1935, in Blue Ridge, Georgia, to the late Jesse Thurman Dills and Sally Newberry Dills. Mr. Dills served in the United States Air Force in the Korean War. He worked at Cities Service in the acid department. Mr. Dills was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Brandon Delane Dills.

Survivors are his wife, Anita A. Dills of Mineral Bluff, Georgia; two sons and daughters-in-law, Ronnie (Debbie) Dills of Alvin, Texas and Donnie (Lauri) Dills of Mineral Bluff, Georgia; daughter and son-in-law, Angie (Johnny) Hughes of Blue Ridge, Georgia; sister, Lorene Sutton of Blue Ridge, Georgia; eight grandchildren, Lisi Rayburn, Nick Dills, D.J. Dills, Jennifer Henry, Jessica Thomason, Latisha Denmark, Andy Hughes and Matthew Hughes and 20 great-grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, January 16, 2018, at 2 p.m., from the Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge Chapel with the Rev. Rusty Thomas officiating. Interment followed in the Barnes Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery with full military honors provided by the North Georgia Honor Guard. Pallbearers were Matthew Hughes, Andy Hughes, D.J. Dills, Tyler Dills, Nick Dills and David Henry. Honorary pallbearers were grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.