Janice Golden

Janice Marie Golden, age 70, of Blue Ridge, Georgia, formally of Apache Junction, Arizona, passed away January 19, 2018.

She was the daughter of the late James R. Bishop and Carrie Marie Howell Bishop. Janice was a hairdresser for over 50 years. The idea that she loved to travel was an understatement. For many years she traveled from Arizona to Blue Ridge, Georgia, working and then spending the summers with her late mother and step-father, Carrie and Edgar Henson in Mineral Bluff, Georgia. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Otto Golden.

Survivors include two sons and one daughter-in-law, David Cobb of Mesa, Arizona and Dwayne and Dorinda Cobb of Blue Ridge, Georgia; sisters, Sue Marquez of San Tan Valley, Arizona, and Sylvia Bell Beaver of Blacksburg, South Carolina; grandchildren, Blythe Dawson and husband Waylon Dawson, Trudy Cobb, Wm. Blake Cobb and Claire Cobb; and great grandson, Dexter Dawson.

Funeral services were conducted on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, at 7 p.m., from the Akins Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Chan Mitchell officiating. Music was provided by David Anderson.

Interment followed in the Dickson City Cemetery in Dickson, Tennessee, on Wednesday, January 24, 2018.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, Georgia was in charge of the arrangements.