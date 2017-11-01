Harold Marsh

Harold S. Marsh, age 81, passed away October 22, 2017. He was born July 23, 1926.

A native Miamian, he joined the Navy in 1944 after high school and then became a firefighter for the City of Miami Fire Department. In his younger years, he loved to dive, fish and treasure hunt in the Florida Keys, then bought a cabin in the North Georgia mountains and enjoyed years of gardening in the summertime. He was an avid antique car enthusiast and a member of the Gator V8er’s Club of South Florida.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia, of 62 years, four children, Scott Marsh residing in Blue Ridge, Georgia, Janice Marsh, residing in Greenville, South Carolina, Suzanne Marsh Lazarus, also of Greenville, South Carolina, and John G. Marsh and wife Collette, of San Jose, California; two grandchildren, Samantha and Jacqui and too many wonderful friends and family to mention. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.