Emma Hembree

Emma Mae Hembree, age 91, of Blue Ridge, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2017, in Blue Ridge.

Born November 5, 1925, in Epworth, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late John and Sally Payne Sosebee. She was a member of Macedonia Church of Christ. She retired from Morganton Manufacturing Company where she worked as a Sewing Machine Operator. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Reid Hembree.

She is survived by sons Ronnie (Mary) Hembree of Blue Ridge, Raymond (Linda) Hembree of Port Charles, Florida, Jerry Hembree and John Hembree of Blue Ridge; daughter, Joann (Eddie) Powell of Cumming; seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, August 15, 2017, at 4:00 p.m., from Macedonia Church of Christ, with Min. Butch Jones officiating.

Interment followed in the Macedonia Church of Christ Cemetery. Pallbearers were Eddie Powell, Lloyd Weaver, Bud Kirby, Larry Joe Sosebee, Jace Gibbs and Don Chancey.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.