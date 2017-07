Edward Douglas Weeks, age 50, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2017.

He is survived by his father, Frank Weeks; brother, William (Ruth) Weeks; uncles, Bobby (Jo) Weeks, Billy (Teresa) Weeks and Johnny (Dorene) Weeks.

Mr. Weeks was cremated and no services are planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, Georgia, was in charge of the arrangements.