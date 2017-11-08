Doyle Thomas

Doyle A. Thomas, age 73, of Copperhill, passed away Saturday, November 4, 2017, at Fannin Regional Hospital.

Mr. Thomas was born February 3, 1944, in Copperhill, Tennessee, to the late Jesse James Thomas and the late Jessie Dillard Thomas. He was of the Baptist faith. Doyle enjoyed golfing and house boating. He also loved coaching little league.

He retired from the shipping department at the copper company.

Survivors include wife, Carol Thomas; sons, John F. (Amanda) Thomas and Jeff Thomas; brother, Dale Thomas, and grandchildren, Jack and Jade Dlugokinski and Ryles Thomas.

Funeral services were Monday, November 6, 2017, at 3 p.m., at the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home, with the Rev. Joe Dickey officiating. Music was provided by Austin Vest. The family received friends at the Funeral Home Monday, November 13, 2017, from noon to 3 p.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations may be made to your favorite charity in Doyle’s memory.

Arrangements entrusted to the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home of McCaysville, Georgia. You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.