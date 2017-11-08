Don Howard

Wed, 11/08/2017 - 9:09am News Observer
(1952 - 2017)

Don J.  Howard, age 65, of Mineral Bluff, passed away Wednesday, October 18, 2017.  

Mr. Howard was born August 12, 1952, in Barstow, California, to the late Billy Joe Howard and the late Jean Ann Jones. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in Vietnam, and he worked as a Real Estate Broker with the Miller Real Estate Agency. He was preceded in death by a sister, Kimberly Barnes.

Survivors include sisters, Teri (Kenny) Dell, Joey (Tommy) Miller and brothers, Doug Howard and Tim Parks; step-mother, Patricia Howard, and many loving nieces and nephews. 

The family will hold a small memorial service around Thanksgiving.

Arrangements entrusted to the Just Cremations Cremation Society of Blairsville, Georgia. 

You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the The News Observer for the complete story.

The News Observer

Phone: 706.632.2019
Fax: 706.632.2577
Email: news@thenewsobserver.com

Address: P.O.Box 989,
5748 Appalachian Hwy
Blue Ridge, GA, 30513