Dan Kauffman

Daniel (Dan) E. Kauffman III, age 92, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2018.

Dan was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on December 29, 1925, the son of Dr. Daniel E. Kauffman Jr., and Berenice O’Brien. At a young age, Dan moved to St. Louis, Missouri. While growing up in St. Louis, Dan mastered his magic skills and was inducted into the International Brotherhood of Magicians as their youngest member at the age of 19. He continued to display his craft at many family events over the years. In May 1944, he entered the Army Air Corps and served our country as a top gunner in a B-29 based on Tinian Island, and flew missions over Japan until the end of the war. After the war, Dan received his Bachelor of Science of Economics from the University of Dayton. During a summer of his college career, he met the love of his life, Mardee, while working at a dude ranch in Colorado. They had more than 69 years of joyous, loving marriage.

Dan spent many successful years supporting his family as a salesman in the folding cartons industry. However, his best working years were a joint endeavor with Mardee, operating the White House Bed and Breakfast in Ducktown, Tennessee, for 20 years. Prior to this, Dan and Mardee enjoyed running the Sears Catalog Store in McCaysville for seven years. Dan always enjoyed serving his church and the tri-cities area in many ways, including volunteering 20 plus years at the Ocoee Whitewater Center, the Knights of Columbus, Kiwanis, and other organizations specifically aimed at tourism in North Georgia.

Dan is survived by Margaret “Mardee” Kauffman; his five children, Daniel Kauffman IV, Chris Kauffman, Meg Kauffman, Bill Kauffman, Bob Kauffman and four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks Dan be remembered through donations to the Missing in America Project. The project locates, identifies and inters remains of American Veterans. Information can be found at www.miap.us.