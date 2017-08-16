Charlie Mull

The Rev. Charlie H. Mull, age 84, of Ellijay, died Monday July 31, 2017.

The Rev. Mull was born December 10, 1932, in Fannin County, the son of the late Walter Ernest and Margaret Maggie Callahan Mull. He was a veteran who served with the U.S. Army in Korea and member of the Mt. Pleasant (Buckhorn) Baptist Church. He also was ordained in October of 1966 as a Baptist minister and preached in Gilmer and Fannin counties, having served as pastor of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Sugar Creek Baptist Church, Rock Creek Baptist Church and O’ Zion Baptist Church. His parents, and siblings Carl, Clyde, Cecil and Edward Mull and Frances Davenport preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Marjorie Nell Ward Mull; children and spouses, Sandra (Clinton) Davenport, Blue Ridge, Michael (Stephanie) Mull, Paradise, Montana; brother and sister-in-law, the Rev. Harold and Marilyn Mull, Ellijay; sisters and brother-in-law, Frankie Whitaker, Ellijay, Reba Charles, Blairsville, Lois and Jeff McFarland, Dawsonville; grandchildren, Chris (Karen) Mull, Lisa (Jace) Gibbs, Mandy(Kevin) Sayama, Matthew(Charity)Davenport, Tyrel Buttrum, Alicia (T’Jay) Teague, Ashley (Tyler) Mitton, Ryan (Caroline) Garrett, and great-grandchildren, Dakota (Nikki) Mull, Sidney Mull, Makayla Mull, Elijah Gibbs, Mason Davenport, Logan Davenport, Austin Sayama, Reagan Sayama, Mahayla Teague, Maverick Teague, Carson Mitton, Rush Mitton, Knox Mitton and Brayden Buttrum.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, at 2:00 p.m., from the Mt. Pleasant (Buckhorn) Baptist Church, with the Rev. Tony Gilbert and the Rev. James Worley officiating.

Music was by Ronald and Linda Hyde and Thelma Champion. Pallbearers were Matthew Davenport, Chris Mull, Dakota Mull, Ryan Garrett, Elijah Gibbs, Kevin Sayama,Tyler Minton, Jace Gibbs, Tyrel Buttrum. Interment was in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery fund in care of Wayne Garland 5970 Boardtown Road, Ellijay, GA, 30540, in memory of the Rev. Mull

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.