Barbara Holland

Barbara Ann Holland, age 82, of Blue Ridge, passed away Sunday, January 14, 2018, at Pruitt Health Nursing Home.

Mrs. Holland was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on February 4, 1935. She was of the Baptist faith and was the owner of Barbara’s Variety Store for many years. She was preceded in death by her son, Charles Holland Jr., and her brothers, Gene Lewis and Herbert Lewis.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Charles Holland of Blue Ridge, Georgia; sons, Darrell Holland of Ft. Oglethorpe, Georgia, and Tony (Lisa) Holland of Rossville, Georgia; a daughter, Laura Harbin of Blue Ridge, Georgia; a daughter in law, Readell Holland of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; special sons and daughters, Steve and Debbie Eller, Karen Ward, and Michelle Goode; sister, Christine Scoggins of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee; and a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and friends.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, January 17, 2018, at 10 a.m., from the Chapel of Akins Funeral Home with Pastor Brian Haney officiating. Interment followed in the Chattanooga National Cemetery (1200 Bailey Ave. Chattanooga, TN) at 1:30 p.m. with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Brett Holland, Mason Holland, Ernie Holland, Steven Harbin, Terrance Holland and Clayton Ramsey.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of arrangements.