Audrey Wallace

Audrey Pauline “Polly” Wallace, age 96, of Murphy, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, January 21, 2018, in Blue Ridge, Georgia.

She was born on October 6, 1921, in Ducktown, Tennessee, to the late Jimmy Wimpy and Eliza Wimpy. Mrs. Wallace had worked at Blue Ridge Health Care as a nurses aid. She was a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church. Mrs. Wallace was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Glynn “Shorty” Stepp; second husband, Voyd “John” Wallace; daughter, Judy Queen; grandson, Greg Queen; sister, Reathel Lawson; brothers, Guinn “John” Wimpy and Glenn Wimpy.

She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Rick (Theresa) Stepp; daughter and son-in-law, Sheila (Albert) Queen; stepsons and step-daughter-in-law, Sonny (Norma) Wallace and Perry “Pug” Wallace; stepdaughters and step-son-in-law, Sue Graves, Becky Ballew and Annette (Ed) Helton; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren; 18 step-great-grandchildren and six step-great-great grandchildren also survive .

Funeral services were conducted on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, at 1 p.m., from the Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill Chapel with the Rev. Paul Beaster officiating. Music was by Stacy Bandy and Tammy Davis.

Interment followed in the Copper Ridge Memory Gardens. Pallbearers were: Kris Queen, Keith Queen, Sean Queen, Zack Stepp, Tommy Standridge and Terry Davis.