William Cook

William Darrel “Cookie” Cook, age 67, of Blue Ridge, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2017, at Kindred Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Mr. Cook was born July 9, 1950, in McCaysville, Georgia, to the late Luther Alonzo and Ella Lewis Cook. He was of the Baptist Faith, a member of Blue Ridge Lodge #67F&AM and drove a concrete truck for Tri-State Concrete.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Cook of Blue Ridge, Georgia; step-children, Suzianne (Blake) Pass of McCaysville, Georgia, Glenda (Corey) Bline of Woodstock, Georgia, Paula (Jared Mull) Hyatt of McCaysville, Georgia and Matt Hyatt of Copperhill, Tennessee; sisters, Patricia (Bill) Parr of Blue Ridge, Georgia and Peggy (Terry) Wilson of Morganton, Georgia; step-granddaughter, Taber Pass; nieces and nephews, Tina Parr King of Morganton, Georgia, Karen Parr of Blue Ridge, Georgia, Isaiah Patterson of Jasper, Georgia, Justin Patterson of Blue Ridge, Georgia and Gracie King of Morganton, Georgia.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, August 18, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., in the Chapel of Akins Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dr. Tom Jordan and the Rev. Darvin Couch officiating. Music was provided by The Caylor Family.

Interment followed in the Kingtown Baptist Church Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Carl Curtis, Matthew Hyatt, Blake Pass, Jared Mull, Justin Patterson, Isaiah Patterson, Corey Bline, Eric Payne and Ryan Henry. Darrell Payne, Terry Cook and members of the Fannin County Emergency Management System served as honorary pallbearers.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of arrangements.