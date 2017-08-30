Timothy Buchanan

Timothy Clyde Buchanan, age 57, of Ellijay, passed away August 18, 2017, in Gainesville, Georgia. Mr. Buchanan was born August 31, 1959, in Copperhill, Tennessee, to Mr. Clyde Buchanan and Mrs. Susan Verner Buchanan. Timothy was of the Church of God faith.

Survivors include: wife, Judy Buchanan; son, Brandon Buchanan; daughter, Ashley (Chad) Holloway, daughter, Haley Sue (Dustin) Dean; brother-in-law, Benny (Penny) Rogers; sister-in-law, Joan (Don) Ensley, sister-in-law, Leslie Rogers; sister, Deanna Buchanan, sister, Makesha (Daniel) Darnell; nephew, Bubba Buchanan, nephew, Zach Banks; niece, Courtney Banks, niece, Lauren Rogers, niece, Jennifer Bautista; nephew, Elijah Bautista; and special cousins Heaven Taylor, Desirae Taylor, Scott, Marty and Joey Buchanan.

Memorial services were held Sunday, August 20, 2017, at 2 p.m., from the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home, with the Rev. Joey Buchanan officiating.

The family received friends at the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home Sunday, August 20, 2017, from 1 to 2 p.m.

