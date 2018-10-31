Shallowford Bridge to be celebrated

The historic Shallowford Bridge will be celebrated for its 100th anniversary Saturday, November 3 at 7:30 p.m.

The bridge was built in 1918 and crosses the Toccoa River nine miles from Blue Ridge, just off of Aska Road.

New white Christmas lights will be lit in order to replace the ones that are currently on the bridge and no longer working.

Owners of Iron Bridge General Store and Café, Kim and Charlie Wolfe, are spearheading the event and Shallowford Bridge Tubing, Stanley Creek Excavating, Kevin Weir Trucking, Home Depot, Bo’s Tree Service and local community members are sponsoring the relighting of the bridge.

For more information on the event contact Iron Bridge General Store and Café at 706-632-4700.