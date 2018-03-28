Ocoee Whitewater Center opens April 1

U.S. Forest Service officials at the Cherokee National Forest say the visitor information building at the Ocoee Whitewater Center (OWC) will open for the recreation season April 1. Visitor center hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through October 31.

The Ocoee Whitewater Center, site of the 1996 Olympic Canoe/Kayak Competition, offers more than 30 miles of hiking and biking trails. Visitors may choose leisurely walks or mountain bike rides on shady riverside trails or a blistering, high energy trek down the Thunder Rock Express. Or spread a picnic under shade trees beside the river.

Native gardens honoring Olympic athletes and Cherokee Indians invite you to stroll through the grounds. A historic trail, built by Cherokee Indians and used by 19th century miners to transport copper ore by mules and wagons follows the river upstream. Along the way you can see rock formations deposited more than 750 million years ago. Hike the Rhododendron trail, which follows the river downstream with sections built on wood walkways above the Ocoee River. A picnic area is located alongside the river where you can enjoy lunch while watching the whitewater action. The Tanasi Trail System provides some of the best mountain biking opportunities in the southeast.

There is limited short-term parking in front of the Visitor Center. For longer stays, there is parking just downstream. A day use fee of $3.00/vehicle/day is required. For more information, call the OWC at 423-496-0100.