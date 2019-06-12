News Observer’s online forms made easier to use

The News Observer has updated its website to allow readers to more easily submit a variety of items online.

Anniversary announcements, birth announcements, classified advertisements, engagement announcements, letters to the editor, news tips and wedding announcements can be submitted by visiting thenewsobserver.com/webforms and locating the appropriate submission form.

Information that is required for announcements will be indicated and everyone is encouraged to include as little or as much detailed information as desired.

Contact information is not required for news tips and submissions will remain anonymous. However, names can be included and are welcomed as more information can be helpful in researching a topic.

Information can still be submitted by mail or in person.