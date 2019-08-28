Early deadlines set for next week

Labor Day, Monday, September 2, ends a full weekend of fun-filled opportunities in Fannin County and the Copper Basin for residents and visitors alike.

It also brings an early printing schedule and special deadlines for The News Observer’s Wednesday, September 4, issue.

All news items for next week’s newspaper must be submitted no later than noon Thursday, August 29. Advertisements, including classified Readers’ Ads, must be in the office by noon Friday, August 30.

The newspaper office will be closed Monday, September 2, but the newspaper will still be delivered on its regular schedule whether readers receive their copy by mail or from one of the 81 single copy locations in stores and coin boxes. All of us at The News Observer wish everyone a safe and happy holiday.