Coats for Kids drive begins today

The approach of cold weather and Christmas mean its time for The News Observer’s 14th annual Coats for Kids drive. The effort to supply warm coats for area youngsters begins today and continues through October 19.

As in past years, The News Observer is offering a full, one-year subscription for the donation of a new, warm winter coat. Coats can be dropped off at the newspaper or at Walmart in Blue Ridge. Full details appear in an ad on page B7.

“Our readers have always made this effort successful. They would know just how important it is if they could see the faces of children who otherwise wouldn’t have a coat this winter,” Glenn Harbison, publisher/editor of The News Observer said. “All of us here thank everyone who takes part. We couldn’t do it without you,” Harbison said.