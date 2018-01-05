Boil water advisory issued for McCaysville

A boil water advisory was issued shortly after noon, Friday, January 5, for the city of McCaysville due to freezing pipes and low water tank levels, according to the Fannin County Emergency Management Agency.

McCaysville mayor Tom Seabolt said the move is just a precaution due to extremely cold weather causing many leaks in the system and running the water tanks low.

"There is nothing we can do about it. We just have to run down all of the leaks and get the water levels back up," Seabolt said Friday.

As of 12:45 p.m., there was no timetable for the boil advisory to be lifted.

Visit thenewsobserver.com to keep up to date on local Breaking News stories!