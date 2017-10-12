Boil water advisory expected to continue through weekend

A tanker supplying potable water to McCaysville water customers still without water will be available at the McCaysville City Park at noon Thursday, October 12, according to City Councilman Richard Wagner, who also oversees the city’s water department.

Wagner added that issues with the filtration system at the city’s water treatment plant are being resolved and “the plant is working as well as we can expect it to.” However, Wagner stated a pump station that pumps water to the city’s outlying tanks has failed, leaving some customers without water.

Replacement parts needed to repair the pump station are expected to arrive Friday morning, October 13, and Wagner anticipates the distribution problem will be resolved by Friday evening.

Since the water situation began Tuesday, October 10, the city of Copperhill, which receives its water from the McCaysville plant, has been utilizing several regional fire departments to transport potable water to supply system. Both cities remain under a boil advisory, and Suzanne Hughes, city recorder for Copperhill, anticipates the advisory to continue throughout the weekend.