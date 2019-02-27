Adopt A Pet

In the past week, officers brought in four dogs and had two reclaimed by their owners. Two were adopted and six were transfered to rescue groups.

Two dogs were brought to Animal Control a couple of weeks ago because their owner passed away, and there were no plans to ensure the animals were cared for in such a situation.

Animal Control Officer John Drullinger said he encourages “everyone to make a plan for your dogs and other animals in the event of your death.”

Community members are welcome to make item or monetary donations and may also walk dogs to help them get exercise.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

Learn more about any of the dogs at Animal Control, donating, volunteering or seeing if a lost family pet has been picked up by calling 706-632-3845.

Dogs currently available may be viewed at www.petfinder.com. Find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.