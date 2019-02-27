  • This large, male Anatolian Shepherd mix was found on Highway 515 and Sparks Road and brought to Animal Control February 18. He has a creamy tan coat with a black muzzle. View this sweet, handsome guy under Animal Control number 046-19.
  • Lokey is a medium-sized, female Husky mix brought into Animal Control, along with another dog, February 6 after her owner passed away. She is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until adopted or accepted by a rescue. This sweet adult dog has different colored eyes and a fluffy coat of black-brown and cream. View this cutie-pie under Animal Control number 038-19.
  • Bear is a medium-sized, male Chow mix brought into Animal Control, along with another dog, on February 6 after his owner passed away. This lovable adult dog has rich brown eyes and a fluffy coat of black-brown and cream. View this sweetie-pie under Animal Control number 039-19.
  • This large, female Redbone Hound was picked up January 28 on Church Street in Blue Ridge. She has a smooth, beautiful golden red coat, long floppy ears and brown eyes. View this pretty gal under Animal Control number 025-19.

Adopt A Pet

Wed, 02/27/2019 - 7:00am
By: 
Lauren Bearden
lauren@thenewsobserver.com

In the past week, officers brought in four dogs and had two reclaimed by their owners. Two were adopted and six were transfered to rescue groups.

Two dogs were brought to Animal Control a couple of weeks ago because their owner passed away, and there were no plans to ensure the animals were cared for in such a situation.

 Animal Control Officer John Drullinger said he encourages “everyone to make a plan for your dogs and other animals in the event of your death.” 

Community members are welcome to make item or monetary donations and may also walk dogs to help them get exercise.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

Learn more about any of the dogs at Animal Control, donating, volunteering or seeing if a lost family pet has been picked up by calling 706-632-3845. 

Dogs currently available may be viewed at www.petfinder.com. Find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

