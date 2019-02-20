  • This medium-sized, female Pit mix was picked up February 4 on Kingtown Street in McCaysville and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. She has floppy ears, chocolate brown eyes and a black and white coat. View this strong, sweet pup under Animal Control number 033-19.
  • This medium-sized, female Pit mix was found in McCaysville by concerned citizens and dropped off at Fannin County Animal Control, January 28. Known by volunteers as Lacie, she’ll be staying there until reclaimed or adopted. This shy sweetie has a smooth coat of black and white. View this pretty gal under Animal Control number 023-19.
  • This large, female Hound mix was found on Sunrise Valley Road by concerned citizens and dropped off at Fannin County Animal Control, February 4. Known by volunteers as Tippy, she’ll be staying there until reclaimed or adopted. This pretty, energetic lady has a short, tri-color coat of black, gold and white. View this fun pup under Animal Control number 032-19.
  • This medium-sized, male Pit mix was found in McCaysville by concerned citizens and dropped off at Fannin County Animal Control, January 28. Known by volunteers as James Cagney, he’ll be staying there until reclaimed or adopted. This sensitive fella has a smooth coat of black and white. View this handsome dog under Animal Control number 022-19.

Adopt A Pet

Wed, 02/20/2019
By: 
Lauren Bearden
lauren@thenewsobserver.com

Animal Control Officers and volunteers alike hope folks may be willing to open their home and their hearts to the dogs in their facility.

Community members are welcome to make item or monetary donations and may also walk dogs to help them get exercise. 

The dog walker program always needs volunteers. If walking dogs is not your thing, that’s okay, there are other ways to help. Contact or visit the facility to learn more. 

Pet owners should make sure to properly tag and identify pets to prevent them being picked up unnecessarily. It is also advised to keep microchip information up to date. 

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

Call Animal Control at 706-632-3845 for more information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, to donate, volunteer or to see if a lost family pet has been picked up. 

Dogs currently available may be viewed at www.petfinder.com. Find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

