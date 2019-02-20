Adopt A Pet

Animal Control Officers and volunteers alike hope folks may be willing to open their home and their hearts to the dogs in their facility.

Community members are welcome to make item or monetary donations and may also walk dogs to help them get exercise.

The dog walker program always needs volunteers. If walking dogs is not your thing, that’s okay, there are other ways to help. Contact or visit the facility to learn more.

Pet owners should make sure to properly tag and identify pets to prevent them being picked up unnecessarily. It is also advised to keep microchip information up to date.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

Call Animal Control at 706-632-3845 for more information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, to donate, volunteer or to see if a lost family pet has been picked up.

Dogs currently available may be viewed at www.petfinder.com. Find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.