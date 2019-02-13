  • This female Hound was surrendered at Fannin County Animal Control February 4 and is staying there until adopted. This bashful girl will open up with a little love. Her short coat is a mix of reddish brown and black. View this sweet pup under Animal Control number 032-19
  • This female Bull Lab mix was picked up surrendered February 4 and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until adopted. This playful girl is ready to find her furever home and be shown some love. Her coat is a beautiful mix of black and white. View this loving girl under Animal Control number 033-19.
  • This small, spayed female Bull mix was surrendered by her owner January 25 at Fannin County Animal Control and is staying there until adopted. She is energetic and super cute. This beautiful pup has a sleek red and white coat. View this cutie pie under Animal Control number 020-19
  • This male mix was picked up February 4 on Sunrise Road in Blue Ridge and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. His coat is a beautiful, mix of reddish brown and black with patches of white. View this handsome guy under Animal Control number 034-19.

Adopt A Pet

Wed, 02/13/2019 - 7:00am
By: 
Sydney Taylor
sydney@thenewsobserver.com

In the past week, Fannin County Animal Control officers brought in 12 dogs. Five pups were taken to Tri State Rescue, two to the Humane Society of Blue Ridge and one to Doggone Rescue. 

Animal Control Officers and volunteers alike hope folks may be willing to open their home and their hearts to the dogs in their facility.

Community members are welcome to make item or monetary donations and may also walk dogs to help them get exercise.

Pet owners should make sure to properly tag and identify pets to prevent them being picked up unnecessarily. It is also advised to keep microchip information up to date. 

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, to donate, volunteer or to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. 

Dogs currently available may be viewed at www.petfinder.com. Find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the The News Observer, Blue Ridge, Georgia for the complete story.

The News Observer

Phone: 706.632.2019
Fax: 706.632.2577
Email: news@thenewsobserver.com

Address: P.O.Box 989,
5748 Appalachian Hwy
Blue Ridge, GA, 30513