  • This medium-sized, male Lab mix was was picked up November 3 on East Tennessee in McCaysville and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. This playful pup has smooth black coat with dark brown accents. View this handsome boy under Animal Control number 344-18.
  • This medium-sized, female Lab mix was picked up November 20 at World Harvest Church North and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. This sweet girl is is searching for a family to show her some love. She has the unique coloring of a black body with brindle legs and a white chest. View this loving girl under Animal Control number 359-18.
  • This medium-sized, female Lab mix was surrendered June 5 and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until adopted. This beautiful girl is a little shy but will open up with a little love. She has a glossy black coat, speckled with a bit of white and big beautiful amber eyes. View this sweetie pie under Animal Control number 192-18.
  • This medium-sized, male Bulldog mix was was picked up November 29 on Bullen Gap Road and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. This handsome guy has a reddish brown coat with white accents. View this big guy under Animal Control number 364-18.

Adopt A Pet

Wed, 01/23/2019 - 7:00am
By: 
Sydney Taylor
sydney@thenewsobserver.com

In the past week, three rescue groups picked up seven dogs with two going to Tri State Rescue, one going to Windsor County Humane Society and four going to Doggone Rescue.

Animal Control Officers and volunteers alike hope folks may be willing to open their home and their hearts to the dogs in their facility.

Community members are welcome to make item or monetary donations and may also walk dogs to help them get exercise.

Pet owners should make sure to properly tag and identify pets to prevent them being picked up unnecessarily. It is also advised to keep microchip information up to date. 

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, to donate, volunteer or to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. 

Dogs currently available may be viewed at www.petfinder.com. Find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

