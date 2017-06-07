Adopt-A-Pet

The featured dog of the week at Fannin County Animal Control is a Bassett mix that was picked up May 31 off of East Over Bend Trail.

The friendly male appears to have some beagle mix. He is white with black spots and a black and brown face. He appears to be at ease walking carefully with his companion.

He is currently up for adoption from Fannin County Animal Control if not reclaimed by his owner. His animal control number is 125-17.

There were 19 dogs taken into custody for the week. A pet rescue took 11 and three were reclaimed by their owners.

Dog owners are urged to be cautious when letting their pets run loose. Proper identification helps officers locate animal owners. The officers encourage a call to their facility if concerned about an unmarked, roaming dog.

Pet owners should provide adequate living space and healthcare during the summer months.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the facility. After hours, the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845.

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.