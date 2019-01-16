Adopt A Pet

  • This small, female Beagle mix was dropped off by bystanders who found her January 2 and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. This quiet, kind pup has a coat of gold and eyes the color of strong sweet tea. View this cutie pie under Animal Control number 004-19.
  • This medium-sized, female Lab mix was picked up November 20 at World Harvest Church North and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. This fun, smart pup is alert and seems to be intuitive. She has the unique coloring of a black body with brindle legs and a white chest. View this super pup under Animal Control number 359-18.
  • Lady Gaga is a medium-sized, female Mix who was picked up October 26 on Salem Road. She is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. This quiet sweetheart has a short coat of peaches and cream with floppy ears. View this gal under Animal Control number 338-18.
  • This medium-sized, male Bulldog mix was picked up November 29 on Bullen Gap Road and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. This tough looking guy has a reddish brown coat with white accents. View this handsome dog under Animal Control number 364-18.

In the past week, officers brought in two dogs and had two reclaimed. Two rescue groups picked up nine dogs with one going to Hero Dog Rescue and eight going to Tri State Pet Rescue. 

Animal Control Officers and volunteers alike hope folks may be willing to open their home and their hearts to the dogs in their facility.

Community members are welcome to make item or monetary donations and may also walk dogs to help them get exercise.

Pet owners should make sure to properly tag and identify pets to prevent them being picked up unnecessarily. It is also advised to keep microchip information up to date. 

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, to donate, volunteer or to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. 

Dogs currently available may be viewed at www.petfinder.com. Find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

