Adopt A Pet

  • This male German Shepherd was found October 25 in McCaysville on Highway 5 and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. He seems to be sweet and has a coat of black and tan. View this handsome dog under Animal Control number 335-18.
  • This female Pit Bull, named Cleo, was picked up September 12 on Blue Ridge Drive and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. This lady has a stocky build with a coat of brown and white. Officers and volunteers both say she is a great dog. Can you be her fur-ever home? View this good girl under Animal Control number 293-18.
  • This male hound mix was found August 1 on Aska Road and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. This energetic fellow has a smooth coat of black and tan. View this handsome dog under Animal Control number 251-18.
  • This male mix was dropped off October 5 and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. This energetic guy has a white coat with black patches. View this handsome dog under Animal Control number 316-18.

Wed, 10/31/2018 - 7:00am
By: 
Lauren Bearden
lauren@thenewsobserver.com

In the past week, officers brought in six dogs with three reclaimed, two adopted, three going to Tri State Pet Rescue and one going to Animals Among Us. 

Animal Control Officers and volunteers alike hope folks may be willing to open their home and their hearts to the dogs in their facility.

Community members are welcome to make item or monetary donations and may also walk dogs to help them get exercise.

Pet owners should make sure to properly tag and identify pets to prevent them being picked up unnecessarily. It is also advised to keep microchip information up to date. 

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, to donate, volunteer or to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. 

Dogs currently available may be viewed at www.petfinder.com. Find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

