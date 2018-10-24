Adopt A Pet

In the past week, officers brought in four dogs, reclaimed one and adopted out two pit bulls.

The community is welcomed and encouraged to attend the Adoption Event and Open House Saturday, October 27. Officer JR Cornett said, “We’re excited about it and want folks to come on out.”

Animal Control Officers and volunteers alike hope folks may be willing to open their home and their hearts to the dogs in their facility.

Community members are welcome to make item or monetary donations and may also walk dogs to help them get exercise. Sponsorships are also available. This enables a dog to be neutered or spayed prior to adoption.

Pet owners should make sure to properly tag and identify pets to prevent them being picked up unnecessarily. It is also advised to keep microchip information up to date. Manager John Drullinger said, “Animal Control should be one of the first places people check when their pet gets lost.”

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, to donate, volunteer or to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845.

Dogs currently available may be viewed at www.petfinder.com. Find listings and pictures on Animal Control’s Facebook page.