  • This small, female Shih Tzu was picked up October 3 on Old Highway 76 and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. Her white and gray coat will be beautiful with a bath and some loving attention. View this cute little gal under Animal Control number 312-18.
  • This small, female Terrier mix was picked up October 4 on Maple Grove Road and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. She is super cute with her scruffy gray coat and will be a beauty after a warm bath and a bit of grooming. View this cutie-pie under Animal Control number 314-18.
  • This large, male Hound mix was picked up October 4 on Payne Lane and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. He is very handsome with an unusual coat of brown patches and mottled gray patches. His floppy ears and amber eyes can melt hearts. View this handsome dog under Animal Control number 315-18.
  • This medium-sized, male Lab mix was picked up October 4 on Maple Grove Road and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. His shiny coat is predominately black, featuring a white chest and eyes of melted milk chocolate. He seems very sweet and could make a great family pet. View this sweet dog under Animal Control number 313-18.

Adopt A Pet

Wed, 10/10/2018 - 8:00am
By: 
Lauren Bearden
lauren@thenewsobserver.com

In the past week, officers brought in six dogs and adopted two. 

Animal Control Officers and volunteers alike hope folks may be willing to open their home and their hearts to the dogs in their facility.

Community members are welcome to make item or monetary donations and may also walk dogs to help them get exercise.

Pet owners should make sure to properly tag and identify pets to prevent them being picked up unnecessarily. It is also advised to keep microchip information up to date. 

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, to donate, volunteer or to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. 

