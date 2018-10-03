  • This medium-sized, spayed, female Red Tick Hound was found on Highway 2 September 26 in Blue Ridge and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. He has long, soft ears and his smooth coat features large red patches among white and red speckles. View this sweet, handsome hound under Animal Control number 309-18.
  • This small, male Chihuahua mix was dropped off September 22 at Fannin County Animal Control and is staying there until reclaimed or adopted. He has adorable bent ears, a cute black nose and a short, smooth golden red coat. View this cute-pie pup under Animal Control number 306-18.
  • This small, male Chihuahua mix was dropped off September 22 at Fannin County Animal Control and is staying there until reclaimed or adopted. He has a cute, apple head, brown eyes and his sandy, golden coat is short. View this sweet, little guy under Animal Control number 307-18.
  • This small, male Feist mix was picked up on Maxwell Road September 21 and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. He has a compact muscular body, large bright, brown eyes and cute bent ears with a smooth golden coat. View this cute-pie pup under Animal Control number 304-18.

Adopt A Pet

Wed, 10/03/2018 - 8:00am
By: 
Lauren Bearden
lauren@thenewsobserver.com

In the past week, officers brought in twelve dogs and had six reclaimed, one adopted, two going to Tri State Pet Rescue, and seven going to the Gilmer County Animal Shelter. 

Animal Control Officers and volunteers alike hope folks may be willing to open their home and their hearts to the dogs in their facility.

Community members are welcome to make item or monetary donations and may also walk dogs to help them get exercise.

Pet owners should make sure to properly tag and identify pets to prevent them being picked up unnecessarily. It is also advised to keep microchip information up to date. 

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, to donate, volunteer or to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. 

Dogs currently available may be viewed at www.petfinder.com. Find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the The News Observer, Blue Ridge, Georgia for the complete story.

