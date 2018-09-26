Adopt A Pet

In the past week, Fannin County Animal Control officers brought in one dog and two others were adopted.

Animal Control Officers and volunteers alike hope folks may be willing to open their home and their hearts to the dogs in their facility.

Fannin County Animal Control Officer JR Cornett continues to remind people to properly tag and identify their pets. While microchips are recommended, they are often not updated. Proper tags will go a long way in ensuring the return of your beloved pets.

Community members are welcome to make item or monetary donations and may also walk dogs to help them get exercise.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, to donate, volunteer or to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845.

Dogs currently available may be viewed at www.petfinder.com. Find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.