Adopt A Pet

  • This female black and tan mix was picked up September 19 in the Mobile Road area and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. Her coat is a beautiful mix of black, tan and subtle white and she’s got a smile that will just warm your heart. View this sweet girl under Animal Control number 296-18.
  • This neutered, male Pit Bull mix was dropped of September 12 at Fannin County Animal Control. His short coat is a mix of light gray and white. This loving boy is ready to find his fur-ever home. View him under Animal Control number 292-18.
  • This male Bird Dog mix was picked up September 10 on Sunrise Valley Road and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. This sweet boy is a bit shy, but he’ll open up with a little love. His long coat is a gorgeous mix of white and black. View this handsome pup under Animal Control number 290-18.
  • This male hound was picked up on Aska Road August 1. This playful guy is simply beaming with happiness. He has a short black and tan coat and needs a family to love and play with. View him under Animal Control number 251-18.

In the past week, Fannin County Animal Control officers brought in one dog and two others were adopted. 

Animal Control Officers and volunteers alike hope folks may be willing to open their home and their hearts to the dogs in their facility.

Fannin County Animal Control Officer JR Cornett continues to remind people to properly tag and identify their pets. While microchips are recommended, they are often not updated. Proper tags will go a long way in ensuring the return of your beloved pets.

Community members are welcome to make item or monetary donations and may also walk dogs to help them get exercise.

Pet owners should make sure to properly tag and identify pets to prevent them being picked up unnecessarily. It is also advised to keep microchip information up to date. 

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, to donate, volunteer or to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. 

Dogs currently available may be viewed at www.petfinder.com. Find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

