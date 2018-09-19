Adopt A Pet

  • This medium-large male Bird Dog mix was picked up September 10 on Sunrise Valley Road and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. His sleek coat white with black accents. He is a good boy by all accounts and would likely make a great family pet. View this sweet boy under Animal Control number 290-18.
  • This medium-sized female Lab mix was picked up September 10 on Sunrise Valley Road and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. Her short smooth coat is black with white accents and she has the most beautiful amber eyes. View this pretty pup under Animal Control number 289-18.
  • This medium-sized, female Bully mix was picked up September 13 on Maple Grove Road and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. She seems to be a happy dog and her sleek coat is white with black accents, including a super cute black patch over one eye. View this cute dog under Animal Control number 294-18.
  • This neutered, male Pit Bull mix was dropped of September 12 at Fannin County Animal Control and will be staying there until reclaimed or adopted. His short, smooth coat is gray and white. View this handsome dog under Animal Control number 292-18.

In the past week, officers brought in seven dogs with one reclaimed and one going to an Airedale Terrier Rescue. 

Fannin County Animal Control Officer JR Cornett said the best way reunite dogs to their families, if they get lost, is to have tags on their collars. He said oftentimes the microchips aren’t updated with new information which leads to dead ends. 

Therefore, the Animal Control Officers ask pet owners to properly tag and identify pets to prevent them from being picked up unnecessarily, and to make it less stressful on the pet if they become lost. It is also advised to keep microchip information up to date. 

Animal Control Officers and volunteers alike hope folks may be willing to open their home and their hearts to the dogs in their facility.

Community members are welcome to make item or monetary donations and may also walk dogs to help them get exercise.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, to donate, volunteer or to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. 

Dogs currently available may be viewed at www.petfinder.com. Find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

