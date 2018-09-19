Adopt A Pet

In the past week, officers brought in seven dogs with one reclaimed and one going to an Airedale Terrier Rescue.

Fannin County Animal Control Officer JR Cornett said the best way reunite dogs to their families, if they get lost, is to have tags on their collars. He said oftentimes the microchips aren’t updated with new information which leads to dead ends.

Therefore, the Animal Control Officers ask pet owners to properly tag and identify pets to prevent them from being picked up unnecessarily, and to make it less stressful on the pet if they become lost. It is also advised to keep microchip information up to date.

Animal Control Officers and volunteers alike hope folks may be willing to open their home and their hearts to the dogs in their facility.

Community members are welcome to make item or monetary donations and may also walk dogs to help them get exercise.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, to donate, volunteer or to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845.

Dogs currently available may be viewed at www.petfinder.com. Find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.