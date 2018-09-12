  • This stunning large, female Catahoula mix was picked up at the Ingles shopping center September 2 in Blue Ridge and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. She has piercing blue eyes and her coat has the beautiful markings typical of the Catahoula Leopard Dog. View this big, sweet girl under Animal Control number 286-18.
  • This handsome, male Black and Tan mix was found on Aska Road August 1 and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. His short, smooth coat is black, gold and white. View this energetic pup under Animal Control number 251-18.
  • This male Labrador mix was picked up on Sunrise Valley Road in Blue Ridge July 5 and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. He has a short, smooth black coat with a tiny white blaze on his chest and four white feet. View this energetic dog under Animal Control number 210-18.
  • his handsome, male Lab mix was picked up on Salvage Lane in Blue Ridge September 5 and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. He has a short, smooth red and white coat with a pink, spotted nose. View this energetic pup under Animal Control number 287-18.

Adopt A Pet

Wed, 09/12/2018 - 8:00am
By: 
Lauren Bearden
lauren@thenewsobserver.com

In the past week, officers brought in four dogs with two reclaimed, one adopted and six going to Tri State Pet Rescue. 

Animal Control officers and volunteers alike hope folks may be willing to open their home and their hearts to the dogs in their facility.

Community members are welcome to make item or monetary donations and may also walk dogs to help them get exercise.

Pet owners should make sure to properly tag and identify pets to prevent them being picked up unnecessarily. It is also advised to keep microchip information up to date. 

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, to donate, volunteer or to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. 

Dogs currently available may be viewed at www.petfinder.com. Find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

