  • This adorably beautiful female Bully mix puppy was dropped off August 29 at Fannin County Animal Control and is staying there until reclaimed or adopted. Her smooth coat is beautiful golden brindle and white. View this sweet, happy dog under Animal Control number 283-18.
  • This small, male Heeler mix was picked up June 13 in Epworth and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. His super cute salt and pepper coat is accented with red markings. View this smart pup under Animal Control number 254-18.
  • Peanut, a small, male Rat Terrier was surrendered August 16. This little man is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. His amber eyes are accented with fawn-colored eyebrows and his short coat is black and white. View this sweet dog under Animal Control number 276-18.
  • This stunning male Husky mix was picked up August 7 on Spring Hill Circle and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. A coat of black velvet is framed in white. View this smart, active dog under Animal Control number 263-18.

Adopt A Pet

Wed, 09/05/2018 - 8:00am
By: 
Lauren Bearden
lauren@thenewsobserver.com

In the past week, officers brought in three dogs and adopted three. One moved to Homeward Bound Pet Rescue. 

Animal Control Officers and volunteers alike hope folks may be willing to open their home and their hearts to the dogs in their facility.

Community members are welcome to make item or monetary donations and may also walk dogs to help them get exercise.

Pet owners should make sure to properly tag and identify pets to prevent them being picked up unnecessarily. It is also advised to keep microchip information up to date. 

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, to donate, volunteer or to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. 

Dogs currently available may be viewed at www.petfinder.com. Find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

