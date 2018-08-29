Adopt A Pet

  • This medium-sized, female Boxer was picked up August 23 on Macedonia Church Road and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. Her smooth coat is a beautiful dark tan and white. View this sweet dog under Animal Control number 280-18.
  • This small, female Lab mix was picked up August 23 on Macedonia Church Road and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. She’s got rich brown eyes and a smooth coat of black and white. View this sweet dog under Animal Control number 281-18.
  • Peanut, a small, male Rat Terrier was surrendered August 16. This little man is unsure of what is going on and staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. His amber eyes are accented with fawn-colored eyebrows and his short coat is black and white. View this sweet dog under Animal Control number 276-18.
  • This female Redbone Coon Hound puppy was picked up August 23 at Mobile Road and Madola Road. She is too young to be adopted right now and Animal Control officers are searching for owners. She is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. View this beautiful, sweet puppy under Animal Control number 279-18.

In the past week, officers brought in six dogs with one reclaimed, two adopted and five going to Tri State Pet Rescue. 

Animal Control officers and volunteers alike hope folks may be willing to open their home and their hearts to the dogs in their facility.

Community members are welcome to make item or monetary donations and may also walk dogs to help them get exercise.

Pet owners should make sure to properly tag and identify pets to prevent them from being picked up unnecessarily. It is also advised to keep microchip information up to date. 

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, to donate, volunteer or to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. 

Dogs currently available may be viewed at www.petfinder.com. Find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

