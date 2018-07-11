  • This playful female mix and her sister were picked up June 4 in Mineral Bluff and will stay at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. They are approximately six months old and have smooth black coats with white accents. This energetic cutie-pie may be viewed under Animal Control number 183-18.
  • This playful female mix and her sister were picked up June 4 in Mineral Bluff and will stay at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. They are approximately six months old and have smooth black coats with white accents. This energetic cutie-pie may be viewed under Animal Control number 184-18.
  • This medium sized, female Feist mix was picked up June 13 in Blue Ridge and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. Her smooth coat is a beautiful golden color with white accents. View this sweet, sensitive dog under Animal Control number 188-18.
  • This sweet female Lab/Pit mix was picked up by Animal Control June 23 in McCaysville and will stay at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. She looks as if she’s had at least one litter of puppies. She needs some love and attention and a place to call home. Could this stocky pup with black and white markings be your new best friend? View this dog under Animal Control number 196-18.

Adopt-A-Pet

Wed, 07/11/2018 - 9:00am
By: 
LAUREN BEARDEN
lauren@thenewsobserver.com

In the past week, Animal Control officers brought in seven dogs with one reclaimed, two adopted and two sent to a rescue group. 

Animal Control officers and volunteers alike hope folks may be willing to open their home and their hearts to the dogs in their facility.

Community members are welcome to make item or monetary donations and may also walk dogs to help them get exercise.

Pet owners should make sure to properly tag and identify pets to prevent them being picked up unnecessarily. It is also advised to keep microchip information up to date. 

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, to donate, volunteer or to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. 

Dogs currently available may be viewed at www.petfinder.com. Find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

