Adopt-A-Pet

A brown and black coated female mix was picked up April 12 off Power Dam Road in Epworth by Fannin County Animal Control

She is energetic and would need regular walks or a fenced yard to play in for exercise. She is medium size and would make a great companion for an outdoorsman. Her Animal Control number is 106-18.

Officer JR Cornett said three dogs were taken in over the past week with two being reclaimed by their owners.

Animal Control officers remind pet owners to properly tag their pets to prevent them being picked up unnecessarily.

Hours of operation at the Animal Control facility are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845.

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, there are listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.