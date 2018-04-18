Adopt-A-Pet

Fannin County Animal Control Officer Pat Patterson is seen here with a female mix picked up April 12 off Power Dam Road in Epworth. She is spunky and has plenty of energy for an avid walker or outdoor enthusiast. She is available for adoption if not reclaimed by her owner. Her Animal Control number is 106-18.
This relaxed and cuddly male Plott Hound mix was picked up March 27 in McCaysville by Fannin County Animal Control and is still in need of a forever home. The breed is known for their loyal and intelligent characteristics. This male dog could make a great forever companion. He is available for adoption from Animal Control if not reclaimed by his owner under number 094-18.
The happiness on the face of this female Dalmatian mix comes from loving her time outdoors. She was previously featured after being picked up March 23 in the McCaysville area by Fannin County Animal Control. She is still available for adoption. Her Animal Control number is 090-18.
The small female mix seen here was picked up April 10 in the Dial area by Fannin County Animal Control. She is a myriad of colors with white, light brown and black sprinkled all over her coat. She is curious of other dogs and the sights and sounds of the outdoors. She is available for adoption if not reclaimed by her owner under Animal Control number 104-18.
A brown and black coated female mix was picked up April 12 off Power Dam Road in Epworth by Fannin County Animal Control
She is energetic and would need regular walks or a fenced yard to play in for exercise. She is medium size and would make a great companion for an outdoorsman. Her Animal Control number is 106-18.
Officer JR Cornett said three dogs were taken in over the past week with two being reclaimed by their owners.
Animal Control officers remind pet owners to properly tag their pets to prevent them being picked up unnecessarily.
Hours of operation at the Animal Control facility are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.
For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845.
Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, there are listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.