Adopt-A-Pet

A male gray and white Norwegian elkhound mix with one brown and one blue eye was picked up April 3 in McCaysville by Fannin County Animal Control.

He is very observant of his surroundings and curious of other dogs that walked by during our visit. He can be viewed under Animal Control number 100-18

The elkhound breed thrives best with plenty of exercise. They tend to be a smart and independent breed. Not knowing what he is mixed with could change his behavioral traits. He seems friendly and full of life.

Officer JR Cornett said four dogs were taken in over the past week. Three in the facility were reclaimed, two adopted and two sent to pet rescue.

Proper tagging identifying pets can help identify a wandering dog in helping them get back to their owner.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845.

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.