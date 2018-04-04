  • This Australian Cattle dog mix, seen with Officer Pat Patterson, found her way to Fannin County Animal Control when she was dropped off Monday, March 26. She has a colorful coat and her demeanor would make a friendly and compatible pet. She is available for adoption from Animal Control under number 092-18.
  • The longing and hopeful glance in this female Redbone hound should call out to any avid hunter or dog lover. She was picked up March 26 on Cedar Valley in Blue Ridge by Fannin County Animal Control. This canine princess is available for adoption if not reclaimed by her owner under Animal Control number 091-18.
  • This poor male Shar-Pei has had a rough go of it during his first years of life appearing to have been in a recent skirmish with another dog. He could use some tender loving care and attention. He was picked up March 28 around Marble City in Mineral Bluff. He is available for adoption if not reclaimed by his owner under Fannin County Animal Control number 096-18.
  • A grin and happy eyes seem to appear on this female Dalmation mix dropped off March 23 to Fannin County Animal Control. She would make a wonderful new friend for anyone searching or looking to give this sweet character a new home. She is available for adoption under Animal Control number 090-18.

Adopt-A-Pet

Wed, 04/04/2018 - 9:00am News Observer
By: 
BRIANNE COLLAR
brianne@thenewsobserver.com

The time has come for a cute female Blue Heeler/Australian Shepherd mix to find a new home as she was dropped off March 26 to Fannin County Animal Control

Because she was surrendered there will be no one coming back to claim her. She seems quite friendly and curious of the outdoors. She has a very healthy coat and appears in good shape. She can be viewed under Animal Control number 092-18.

Officer JR Cornett said five dogs have been taken into the facility as of last Wednesday.

The facility encourages pet owners to properly tag their pets and limit roaming. Letting dogs wander without proper identification can result in them getting hurt or picked up.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. 

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

 

The News Observer

Phone: 706.632.2019
Fax: 706.632.2577
Email: news@thenewsobserver.com

Address: P.O.Box 989,
5748 Appalachian Hwy
Blue Ridge, GA, 30513