Adopt-A-Pet

The time has come for a cute female Blue Heeler/Australian Shepherd mix to find a new home as she was dropped off March 26 to Fannin County Animal Control

Because she was surrendered there will be no one coming back to claim her. She seems quite friendly and curious of the outdoors. She has a very healthy coat and appears in good shape. She can be viewed under Animal Control number 092-18.

Officer JR Cornett said five dogs have been taken into the facility as of last Wednesday.

The facility encourages pet owners to properly tag their pets and limit roaming. Letting dogs wander without proper identification can result in them getting hurt or picked up.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845.

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.